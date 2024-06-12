Halliburton Co's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Halliburton Co's Dividends

Halliburton Co (HAL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on 2024-06-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Halliburton Co's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Halliburton Co Do?

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

A Glimpse at Halliburton Co's Dividend History

Halliburton Co has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Halliburton Co's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Halliburton Co currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.90% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.00%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Halliburton Co's annual dividend growth rate was 26.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -6.50% per year. And over the past decade, Halliburton Co's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -5.20%.

Based on Halliburton Co's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Halliburton Co stock as of today is approximately 1.36%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Halliburton Co's dividend payout ratio is 0.21.

Halliburton Co's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Halliburton Co's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Halliburton Co's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Halliburton Co's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Halliburton Co's revenue has increased by approximately 15.90% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 52.86% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Halliburton Co's earnings increased by approximately 59.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 16.69% of global competitors.

The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.30%, which underperforms approximately 30.49% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Halliburton Co's Dividend Sustainability

Given Halliburton Co's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and a reasonable payout ratio, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend distributions in the foreseeable future. However, investors should continue to monitor growth rates and profitability metrics to ensure ongoing sustainability. For those looking to explore similar investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.