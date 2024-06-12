China Everbright Environment Group Ltd's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Review of Upcoming Dividends and Historical Performance

China Everbright Environment Group Ltd (CHFFY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, scheduled to be payable on 2024-07-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, it is crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis utilizes data from GuruFocus to explore the dividend performance of China Everbright Environment Group Ltd and assess its sustainability.

What Does China Everbright Environment Group Ltd Do?

China Everbright Environment Group Ltd is involved in the construction and operation of environmental energy and water projects, such as waste-to-energy plants, and food and kitchen waste treatment projects. It also provides services like waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, and sanitation operations. The company operates across several segments, including Environmental energy project construction and operation, Greentech project construction and operation, and Environmental water project construction and operation. Additionally, it markets energy-saving streetlights.

A Glimpse at China Everbright Environment Group Ltd's Dividend History

Since 2016, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd has maintained a consistent record of dividend payments, distributed bi-annually. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down China Everbright Environment Group Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

China Everbright Environment Group Ltd boasts a trailing dividend yield of 7.19% and a forward dividend yield of 6.89%, indicating an expected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was -5.20%, but this rate improved to 1.90% per year over a five-year horizon. Impressively, the annual dividends per share growth rate over the past decade stands at 14.40%. Currently, the 5-year yield on cost for China Everbright Environment Group Ltd stock is approximately 7.90%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, it's important to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio of 0.32 suggests that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and financial stability. China Everbright Environment Group Ltd's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, combined with consistent positive net income over the past decade, underscores its robust profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

China Everbright Environment Group Ltd's growth rank of 8 suggests a strong trajectory compared to its competitors. Despite a 3-year average revenue decline of -9.20%, its revenue per share and 3-year EPS growth rate of -6.30% per year indicate potential areas for improvement and sustainability of dividends.

Conclusion and Next Steps

Considering China Everbright Environment Group Ltd's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, and strong payout ratio and profitability metrics, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend distributions. However, investors should monitor the revenue and EPS growth rates to ensure long-term sustainability. For further analysis, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener to find similar high-dividend yield stocks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.