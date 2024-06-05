Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Q3 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Surpasses Estimates at $0.75, Revenue Beats at $2.4 Billion

Net Sales and Adjusted EPS Surpass Expectations

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $2.4 billion, up 6% year-over-year, slightly above analyst estimates of $2.35 billion.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.44, a decrease of 17% from the previous year's $0.53.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.75, an increase of 10%, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.67.
  • Gross Profit: Increased to $732 million from $668 million, with gross profit margin improving to 30.9% from 30.0%.
  • Adjusted EBIT: $354 million, up 13% year-over-year, driven by the acquisition of Sovos Brands.
  • Free Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations was $897 million, compared to $918 million in the prior year, impacted by acquisition costs.
  • Full-Year Guidance Update: Adjusted EPS growth expected to be 2% to 3%, reflecting the impact of the Sovos Brands acquisition.
Article's Main Image

On June 5, 2024, Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The company, a leading packaged food manufacturer in North America, has shown significant growth and resilience amidst market challenges.

Company Overview

Over the past 150-plus years, Campbell Soup has evolved into a leading packaged food manufacturer in North America, with a portfolio that extends beyond its iconic red-and-white labeled canned soup. In fiscal 2023, snacks accounted for half of its revenue (50%), followed by soup (29%), other simple meals (13%), and beverages (8%). Outside its namesake, its brands include Pepperidge Farm, Goldfish, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson, Pacific Foods, Prego, Pace, V8, and recently acquired Rao's (closed in March 2024). Nearly 90% of its revenue results from the US and the remainder from Canada and Latin America.

Performance and Challenges

Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) reported net sales of $2.4 billion for the third quarter, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of Sovos Brands, Inc., completed on March 12, 2024. Organic net sales remained flat, indicating stable performance in the core business despite market volatility.

However, the company faced challenges with a slight decline in volume/mix and increased costs associated with the acquisition and inflationary pressures. These factors impacted the overall profitability, but the strategic acquisition and cost-saving initiatives helped mitigate some of these challenges.

Financial Achievements

Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q3 fiscal 2024:

  • Net Sales: $2.4 billion, up 6% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBIT: $354 million, a 13% increase
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.75, a 10% increase

These achievements are crucial for the company as they reflect the successful integration of Sovos Brands and the effectiveness of cost-saving measures. The growth in adjusted EBIT and EPS highlights the company's ability to enhance profitability despite external pressures.

1798321681400492032.png

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
April 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 % Change April 28, 2024 April 30, 2023 % Change
Net Sales $2,369 million $2,229 million 6% $7,343 million $7,289 million 1%
EBIT (GAAP) $248 million $254 million (2)% $923 million $1,040 million (11)%
Adjusted EBIT $354 million $313 million 13% $1,125 million $1,125 million 0%
EPS (GAAP) $0.44 $0.53 (17)% $1.91 $2.29 (17)%
Adjusted EPS $0.75 $0.68 10% $2.46 $2.50 (2)%

Analysis and Commentary

Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth through its recent acquisition and cost-saving initiatives. The increase in adjusted EBIT and EPS indicates effective management and operational efficiency. However, the decline in GAAP EPS and EBIT highlights the impact of acquisition-related costs and inflationary pressures.

"We delivered a solid third quarter with sequential volume improvement, stable organic net sales, double-digit adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS growth," said Campbell’s President and CEO, Mark Clouse. "We are excited about the integration of the Sovos Brands business, which already is bringing significant incremental growth to our company as we continue to navigate the pace of consumer recovery."

Conclusion

Campbell Soup Co (CPB, Financial) has shown strong performance in Q3 fiscal 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and demonstrating effective strategic growth. The company's ability to navigate market challenges and integrate new acquisitions positions it well for future growth. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Campbell Soup Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.