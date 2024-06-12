Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Q1 FY2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Increased Sales and Improved Margins

55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $508.8 million, up 10.8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $505.72 million.
  • Comparable Store Sales: Increased by 3.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 41.1%, up 220 basis points from 38.9% in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.75, a 50% increase from $0.50 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Net Income: Rose 49.6% to $46.3 million, compared to $31.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $341.5 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $275.5 million a year ago.
  • Store Expansion: Acquired eleven former 99 Cents Only Stores locations, expanding presence in key Texas markets.
Article's Main Image

On June 5, 2024, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, ending May 4, 2024. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices, offering a treasure hunt shopping experience across the Eastern half of the United States.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) reported a notable increase in key financial metrics for the first quarter of fiscal 2024:

  • Net sales increased by 10.8% to $508.8 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $505.72 million.
  • Comparable store sales rose by 3.0%.
  • Gross profit increased by 17.2% to $209.4 million, with a gross margin improvement of 220 basis points to 41.1%.
  • Net income surged by 49.6% to $46.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.64.
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased by 49.0% to $0.73.

1798321673779441664.png

Operational Performance and Strategic Initiatives

John Swygert, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased with our performance this quarter. Our team is executing at a very high level, offering amazing deals to our customers, delivering consistent financial results, and investing in future growth. Consumers clearly remain under pressure and are seeking value in their purchases. Our unique business model is delivering exceptional values on the branded merchandise that our customers want and need, at prices 20 to 70 percent below the fancy stores. Everyone loves a Bargain and Bargain is our middle name.”

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) demonstrated robust financial health in the first quarter:

Metric Q1 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Fiscal 2023
Net Sales $508.8 million $459.2 million
Gross Profit $209.4 million $178.6 million
Operating Income $56.5 million $38.5 million
Net Income $46.3 million $31.0 million
Cash and Cash Equivalents $341.5 million $275.5 million

Cash Flow and Investment Activities

During the first quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) generated $40.2 million in net cash from operating activities. The company invested $25.0 million to repurchase 336,934 shares of its common stock and allocated $26.9 million towards capital expenditures, primarily for the development of a new distribution center and store remodeling.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) has raised its sales and earnings outlook for fiscal 2024, reflecting confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency. The company now expects net sales to range between $2.257 billion and $2.277 billion, with adjusted net income per diluted share projected between $3.18 and $3.28.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.