Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,914 shares of the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp, based in Davidson, North Carolina, operates in the diversified industrial sector, providing highly engineered, critical-function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense, and energy markets worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,652 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Curtiss-Wright Corp, where there have been 25 insider sells and 11 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp were trading at $281.67 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $10.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 28.63, which is lower than the industry median of 33.905 but higher than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Curtiss-Wright Corp is estimated at $192.27 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.46.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Curtiss-Wright Corp.

