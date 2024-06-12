Thor Industries Lowers FY24 Guidance Amid Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A raincloud still lingers over Thor Industries (THO, Financial) after the world's largest RV manufacturer lowered its FY24 (Jul) guidance for the second consecutive quarter in Q3 (Apr) despite outperforming earnings and revenue estimates. The RV industry has been particularly hurt by elevated interest rates, increased financing costs, and persistent inflation, raising the already-high cost of ownership, including fuel, parts, and maintenance.

THO and its rival Winnebago (WGO, Financial) align their RV shipment forecasts with projections from the RV Industry Association (RVIA), which has consistently lowered its 2024 estimates since December. The RVIA recently lowered its 2024 forecast to 328,900-359,100 units, a 7% decline from six months ago. While the RVIA's 2024 estimate represents an improvement from around 313K units shipped in 2023, there is still considerable ground to make up from the 493K units shipped in 2022 and 600K in 2021.

However, early forecasts for 2025 RV shipments signal a nearly 14% improvement over 2024 estimates. Despite THO's downward trend since early March, shares are still up around 35% from 2022 lows, indicating that the market retains some optimism for significant demand uptick next year, betting on the Federal Reserve cutting rates and further disinflation rekindling consumer demand.

  • THO's Q3 headline numbers reflect the challenging macroeconomic landscape. The company posted a 5% drop in EPS yr/yr to $2.13, following a 65% plunge in the year-ago period. Revenue contracted by 4% to $2.8 billion despite lapping a 37% decline from the year-ago quarter.
  • Weaknesses persisted across North America and Europe during the quarter, though to a lesser degree overseas. Retail registrations in Europe were relatively strong versus North America, inching 6.4% higher yr/yr during the first quarter of 2024. Supply-chain issues are mostly behind THO in Europe, and dealer inventory levels of its motorized RV brand have been restocked to normalized levels ahead of the peak selling season.
  • Given the ongoing slowdown in retail activity, THO stayed cautious about its final quarter of FY24, reducing its annual EPS and revenue guidance to $4.50-4.75 from $5.00-5.50 and $9.8-10.1 billion from $10.0-10.5 billion, respectively. THO also expressed caution about FY25, citing uncertainty surrounding relief from macroeconomic inhibitors.

Given how fluid the RVIA's forecasts have been over the past several quarters, its early 2025 outlook should be taken with a grain of salt. While THO and WGO remain bullish on the long-term health of the RV industry, citing increased demand for the camping lifestyle since the pandemic, near-term challenges like interest rates and cumulative inflation can keep volatility elevated.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.