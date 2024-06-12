Hewlett Packard Enterprise Surges on Strong Q2 Results and AI Demand

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE +12%) is surging today following its Q2 (Apr) results last night. HPE reported a solid EPS upside and strong revenue growth, surprising investors after missing expectations for the last two quarters. The Q3 (Jul) guidance showed decent results, with the EPS midpoint slightly below analyst expectations, while the revenue midpoint was notably above.

  • HPE attributed the outperformance to improving enterprise demand for traditional servers and a sharp increase in AI server demand. Enterprise customer interest in AI is growing rapidly, with HPE's sellers noting higher engagement levels. Enterprise orders now make up more than 15% of its cumulative AI systems orders, with the number of enterprise AI customers nearly tripling year-over-year.
  • AI demand continues to accelerate, with cumulative AI systems orders reaching $4.6 billion this quarter. HPE has a robust pipeline in this business and expects continued revenue growth, driven by increased AI systems demand, continued adoption of HPE GreenLake, and ongoing improvement in the traditional infrastructure market, including servers, storage, and networking.
  • HPE more than doubled its AI systems revenue sequentially to over $900 million, helped by improved GPU availability, which was an issue in Q1 (Jan). For example, HPE says its lead time to deliver NVIDIA H100's is now between 6-12 weeks. HPE expects this will boost revenue in the second half of the fiscal year.
  • Beyond AI, HPE is seeing signs of a market recovery in traditional and cloud infrastructure markets. Orders for traditional services grew sequentially and year-over-year, driven by enterprise public sector and SMB customers in North America and Europe. The number of customers using HPE GreenLake increased almost 9% sequentially to 34,000. HPE is also enthusiastic about its pending deal to acquire Juniper Networks (JNPR, Financial), expected to close by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Investors might be surprised by HPE's big move considering the modest Q2 EPS upside and mixed Q3 guidance. However, sentiment was low heading into this report. Last quarter, HPE discussed soft demand industry-wide and a GPU supply shortage. HPE appeared notably more bullish on this call, especially for AI and its traditional business.

The significant Q2 revenue upside and Q3 revenue guidance were notable, especially after two consecutive misses. The stock has been in a narrow $15-20 trading range for much of the past year. This report might finally push HPE above this range, signaling a bullish trend.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.