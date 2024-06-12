Campbell Soup's (CPB) FY24 Outlook: Sales Growth and Strategic Acquisition Highlights

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Campbell Soup (CPB, Financial) remains somewhat unappealing despite raising its net sales and adjusted EBIT growth targets for FY24 (Jul). Shares have declined over 6% from mid-May highs and are down slightly for the year. The updated FY24 guidance includes the impact of the Sovos Brands acquisition, which caused a minor dip in adjusted EPS, now estimated between $3.07-3.10 from $3.09-3.15.

However, several positive developments in Q3 suggest that CPB's recent correction may be nearing its end.

  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 increased by over 10% year-over-year, supported by a 6% rise in net sales to $2.37 billion. The integration of Sovos Brands, including Rao's Homemade and Michael Angelo's, has contributed to this growth. Organic net sales growth, excluding acquisition, divestiture, and currency impacts, remained flat year-over-year.
  • Volumes improved sequentially, and organic net sales growth stabilized in Q3, particularly in the meals and beverage segment. Despite moderate pressure in the snacks business, CPB expects consumer demand for snacks to accelerate in the coming quarters.
    • Management highlighted that summer holidays typically boost snack demand, aiding recovery in the second half of 2024.
  • Margins improved in Q3, with adjusted gross margins increasing by 30 basis points year-over-year, thanks to supply chain productivity, cost-saving initiatives, and a favorable mix. CPB has been optimizing its plants and product suite to enhance margins, investing around $230 million through FY26 to modernize its supply chain.
  • Looking ahead, CPB is optimistic about sustained demand in its meals and beverages division and expects continued positive momentum in its frozen products heading into Q4 (Jul). The focus on meal-stretching benefits its soup portfolio.

Despite inflationary pressures and the risk of increased private-label trade-down, CPB's portfolio remains resilient. The successful integration of Sovos Brands is crucial for ongoing growth, positioning CPB to reverse its recent downward trend.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.