On June 4, 2024, Patrick Desbois, Executive Vice President of Operations at Garmin Ltd (GRMN, Financial), executed a sale of 4,126 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of Garmin Ltd.

Garmin Ltd is renowned for its development and marketing of GPS navigation and wearable technology in the automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and fitness markets.

The shares were sold at a price of $163.52, valuing the transaction at approximately $674,865.92. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where Garmin Ltd has seen a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys.

The current market cap of Garmin Ltd stands at $31.48 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 23.11, slightly below the industry median of 23.61 but above the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Garmin Ltd is estimated at $122.79 per share, making the current price represent a significant premium. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.33, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This recent insider transaction could provide investors with insights into the current valuation and sentiment of senior executives towards the stock's future performance.

