Five Below Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Miss Analyst Estimates

Q1 Net Sales Increase by 11.8% to $811.9 Million, Adjusted EPS of $0.60

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 11.8% to $811.9 million, falling short of the estimated $834.10 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: Reported at $0.57, below the analyst estimate of $0.64.
  • Comparable Sales: Decreased by 2.3% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Store Expansion: Opened 61 new stores, bringing the total to 1,605 stores, a 17.4% increase from the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Reported at $36.2 million, compared to $42.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: Decreased to $31.5 million from $37.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased approximately 182,000 shares at a cost of approximately $30.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On June 5, 2024, Five Below Inc (FIVE, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024. Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

1798452639328006144.png

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Five Below Inc reported net sales of $811.9 million, an 11.8% increase from $726.2 million in the same period last year. However, comparable sales decreased by 2.3% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The company opened 61 new stores, ending the quarter with 1,605 stores in 43 states, representing a 17.4% increase in store count from the previous year.

Despite the increase in net sales, operating income declined to $36.2 million from $42.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income, excluding a $2.0 million non-recurring expense related to employment-related litigation, was $38.2 million. The effective tax rate increased to 23.5% from 18.6% in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Five Below Inc reported a net income of $31.5 million, down from $37.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income, excluding the non-recurring expense, was $33.0 million. Diluted income per common share was $0.57, compared to $0.67 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted income per common share was $0.60, missing the analyst estimate of $0.64.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, stated, "While our first quarter sales were disappointing, disciplined cost management enabled us to deliver adjusted EPS within our earnings outlook. Needs-based items such as those in our Candy, Food, and Beauty departments outperformed expectations and drove positive sales results. We also saw positive comparable sales from our higher income customers; however, the macro environment disproportionately impacted our core lower income customers, resulting in overall comparable sales declines."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Net Sales $811.9 million $726.2 million
Operating Income $36.2 million $42.4 million
Net Income $31.5 million $37.5 million
Diluted EPS $0.57 $0.67

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Five Below Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $96.3 million, down from $179.7 million at the end of the previous quarter. The company repurchased approximately 182,000 shares at a cost of approximately $30.0 million during the first quarter. Total current assets stood at $1.15 billion, while total current liabilities were $741.6 million.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Five Below Inc expects net sales to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million, with net income between $32 million and $38 million. Diluted income per common share is projected to be between $0.57 and $0.69.

For the full year of fiscal 2024, the company anticipates net sales between $3.79 billion and $3.87 billion, with net income ranging from $275 million to $297 million. Adjusted net income, excluding the non-recurring legal expense, is expected to be between $277 million and $299 million. Diluted income per common share is projected to be between $4.97 and $5.37, with adjusted diluted income per common share ranging from $5.00 to $5.40.

Five Below Inc remains committed to its growth strategy, planning to open approximately 230 new stores by the end of the year. The company continues to focus on offering trend-right, high-quality products at value prices to attract its core tween and teen demographic.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Five Below Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.