On June 3, 2024, Director Lauren Levitan sold 6,368 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,676 shares of the company.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetics company known for its affordable, high-quality makeup and beauty products. The company has gained popularity for its commitment to cruelty-free products and its presence in major retailers across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,378 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc were priced at $195.72, valuing the company with a market cap of $10.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 83.21, significantly higher than both the industry median of 18.56 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $117.64, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66. This suggests that e.l.f. Beauty Inc is currently significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

