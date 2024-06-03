Director Daniel Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI, Financial) on June 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,887 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $802 each.

Super Micro Computer Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology and innovation. The company develops and provides end-to-end green computing solutions to the data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high-performance computing, and embedded markets.

Over the past year, Daniel Fairfax has sold a total of 2,100 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Super Micro Computer Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 31 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Super Micro Computer Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 44.98, which is above the industry median of 23.61. The company's market cap is approximately $46.99 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

