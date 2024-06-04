On June 4, 2024, Edwin Miller, CEO of Marchex Inc (MCHX, Financial), purchased 200,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 218,066 shares of Marchex Inc.

Marchex Inc (MCHX, Financial) is a leading conversational analytics company that provides solutions for businesses to analyze their customer-to-business phone interactions. The company's technology aims to transform these interactions into actionable insights, helping businesses improve their strategies and customer engagement.

The transaction occurred at a stock price of $1.36 per share, valuing the purchase at $272,000. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

Over the past year, Edwin Miller has been actively increasing his holdings in Marchex Inc, with a total of 218,066 shares purchased and no shares sold. This pattern of insider buying is noteworthy, as it suggests confidence in the company's prospects.

The broader insider transaction history for Marchex Inc shows a positive trend, with 5 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year. This could indicate a general optimism among the company's insiders about its future performance.

Shares of Marchex Inc were trading at $1.36 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $62.898 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $1.83, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity, coupled with the company's current valuation metrics, provides investors with data points to consider when evaluating their investment decisions in Marchex Inc.

