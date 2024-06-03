On June 3, 2024, Kelly Garcia, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ, Financial), sold 2,200 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,148.552 shares of Domino's Pizza Inc.

Domino's Pizza Inc operates as a pizza delivery company globally. It is involved in retail sales of food through company-owned Domino's Pizza stores; sales of food, equipment, and supplies to company-owned and franchise Domino's Pizza stores; and receipt of royalties and fees from domestic and international Domino's Pizza franchise stores.

Over the past year, Kelly Garcia has sold a total of 2,200 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the date of the sale, shares of Domino's Pizza Inc were priced at $523, resulting in a market cap of approximately $18.04 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.78, which is above both the industry median of 22.81 and the company's historical median.

The current stock price compared to the GF Value of $424.20 suggests that Domino's Pizza Inc is modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors trying to understand the latest trends and valuations of Domino's Pizza Inc's stock.

