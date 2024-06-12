Jim Wassil, Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company on June 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 213,503 shares of Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious diseases, leveraging technological advancements to address significant unmet medical needs in the healthcare sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Vaxcyte Inc, where there have been 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Vaxcyte Inc were priced at $71.99. The company's market cap stood at approximately $7.99 billion.

For more detailed valuation metrics of Vaxcyte Inc, such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can visit the respective links.

This insider sale may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market trends and the actions of key executives within Vaxcyte Inc.

