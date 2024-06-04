On June 4, 2024, Michael Campbell, Chief Product Officer of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY, Financial), sold 7,433 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 85,976 shares of Bentley Systems Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc is a global provider of software solutions for engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure.

Over the past year, Michael Campbell has sold a total of 26,775 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Bentley Systems Inc were trading at $49.87 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $15.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.36, which is above the industry median of 26.45.

The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued, with a GF Value of $52.99 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions.

