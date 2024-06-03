On June 3, 2024, Keith Rabois, Director at Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial), executed a sale of 9,276 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 82,899 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc.

Affirm Holdings Inc specializes in providing digital and mobile-first commerce solutions. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solutions offered across the United States.

Over the past year, Keith Rabois has sold a total of 37,104 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been eight insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc were trading at $28.83 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value of $39.30 for Affirm Holdings Inc is derived from historical trading multiples including price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

