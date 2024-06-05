Q1 2024 Industria de Diseno Textil SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / NTS GMT

Marcos LÃ³pez - Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil - S.A. - Capital Markets Director



(video playing)



(spoken in foreign language) Good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to all of those attending the presentation of Inditex's results for the interim three months 2024. I am Marcos LÃ³pez, Capital Markets Director. The presentation will be chaired by Inditex's CEO, Ãscar GarcÃ­a Maceiras. Also with us is our CFO, Ignacio FernÃ¡ndez. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session starting with questions received on the telephone and then those received through the webcast platform. Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read. Please, Oscar.



Oscar Maceiras - Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil - S.A. - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our results presentation. It's our pleasure to join you today. In the first three months of 2024, Inditex has continued its very robust operating performance driven very much by the creativity of our teams and the strong execution of our fully integrated business model.

