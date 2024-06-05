Jun 05, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Kristofer Tonstroem - Clas Ohlson AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Clas Ohlson Q4 and year end report. My name is Kristofer TonstrÃ¶m, President and CEO of Clas Ohlson. And together with me is Pernilla Walfridsson, CFO. So I'll take us through a year where we will take you through a short presentation, and then we will move into Q&A.
So starting with a brief summary of the quarter, and the full year that we were closing, we see Q4 growing organically 13%. We have improved operating profit to SEK65 million from minus seven last year. So this quarter concludes a solid year where we, for the first time is above SEK10 billion in revenue with an organic growth of 11%. Operating profit came in at 7% so in line with our financial targets, and we're ending the year with an operating cash flow of [SEK1,489 billion] was up versus last year.
So all in all, we're closing a year where there's been a lot of activity where we've completed an acquisition. We have opened a few new stores and not least, we've also renewed our assortment at a high pace.
Q4 2024 Clas Ohlson AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 05, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...