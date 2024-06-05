Full Year 2024 Workspace Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 07:45AM GMT

Graham Clemett - Workspace Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Great to see some of you here today. I'm sure it's not just to say goodbye to me. But welcome again to our event space at Salisbury House for our 2024 year-end results presentation. Just turning to the agenda, I'll start with an overview of performance, and then Dave will take you through the financials in more detail, and then we'll finish with my thoughts on the outlook for the business.



If I could just start with a quick recap on our business model. This is to say, we're one of the leading players in the flexible space market in London. Very much focused on providing space to the SME community. And we've got some 4,000 customers. We invest in the long term, and we own a large portfolio of character, and what I would say in many cases are landmark buildings across London. And we've got a broader view of London and many others, with many of our properties in areas, where, probably I would describe as some of the more interesting areas of London, areas of change and gentrification across the capital.



