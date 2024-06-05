Jun 05, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB - Chief Investor and Press Relations Officer
Good morning, and welcome to Sectra's year-end report presentation with CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and CFO, Jessica Holmquist. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will be the moderator of the Q&A session after management presentations. The chat function is open from start, so please feel free to ask your question during presentations.
And with that, I hand over to you, TorbjÃ¶rn.
Torbjorn Kronander - Sectra AB - Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
All right. Thank you very much, and welcome to our year-end presentation for this fiscal year. And the agenda of today is I'll do the intro of some highlights, then Jessica will talk about the financial development. I will talk little about the way forward, and then we had the Q&A session where you can -- where Helena will read your question that came in over e-mail or via the chat function. The Swedish one that we have received earlier have been translated to Danish.
So our Sectra
Q4 2024 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 05, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...