Q4 2024 Sectra AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Helena Pettersson - Sectra AB - Chief Investor and Press Relations Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Sectra's year-end report presentation with CEO, TorbjÃ¶rn Kronander; and CFO, Jessica Holmquist. My name is Helena Pettersson, Investor Relations Officer, and I will be the moderator of the Q&A session after management presentations. The chat function is open from start, so please feel free to ask your question during presentations.



And with that, I hand over to you, TorbjÃ¶rn.



Torbjorn Kronander - Sectra AB - Chief Executive Officer, President, Director



All right. Thank you very much, and welcome to our year-end presentation for this fiscal year. And the agenda of today is I'll do the intro of some highlights, then Jessica will talk about the financial development. I will talk little about the way forward, and then we had the Q&A session where you can -- where Helena will read your question that came in over e-mail or via the chat function. The Swedish one that we have received earlier have been translated to Danish.



So our Sectra