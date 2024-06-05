Jun 05, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Alex Russo - B&M European Value Retail SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming, and good morning, US. I know you are early in different cities, East and West Coast. So thank you for joining us. We have a full lineup today. You know, Mike Garrett has presented in the past. John parry companies, you're on MDF funds.



What I wanted to do is keep it very short for myself to get to hear the team on basically with the business how the business is set up for the year ahead and thereafter. And with a bit of luck guys, if we can keep it Sharp, we can give a good half an hour for Q&A, so we can get into the detail.



I take the RNS as I given. So I would just make a couple of points on each slide. So you've seen the numbers looking back at FY24 for me, there are two highlights from here. We are financially conservative business. We are not a business that believes in high gearing. We're a disciplined, conservative financial business and actually having a leverage ratio just under 1.2 x for me is absolutely the right shape in the business.