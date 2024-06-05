Q1 2025 D2L Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Craig Armitage - D2L Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning. Welcome to D2L Inc. fiscal 2025 first-quarter results conference call. Listeners are reminded that portions of today's discussion will include statements that contain forward-looking information. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in the forward-looking information. Further, certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. For identification and discussion of such risks, uncertainties, factors, and assumptions as well as further information concerning forward-looking statements; please refer to the risks identified in