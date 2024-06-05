Q2 2024 REV Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to REV Group Inc.'s Fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Drew Konop, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Drew Konop - REV Group Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations & Corporate Development



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Earlier today, we issued our second quarter fiscal 2024 results. A copy of the release is available on our website at investors.revgroup.com.



Today's call is being webcast, and a slide presentation, which includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures, is available on our website. Please refer now to slide two of that presentation.



Our remarks and answers will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risk, that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, among others, matters that we've described in our Form 8-K filed