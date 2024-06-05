Q1 2024 Five Below Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Five Below First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Christi AutoPulse, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Christiane Pelz - Five Below Inc - VP, IR & Treasury



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for Five Below's First Quarter 2024 financial results conference call. On today's call are Joel Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristy Chipman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. And After management has made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions, and I remind you that certain comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended.



Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could