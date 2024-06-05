Q1 2025 Sprinklr Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, Alicia, and welcome, everyone, to Sprinklr's first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results call. Joining us today are Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr's Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Trac Pham, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release a short time ago, filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, and we've made available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with the supplementary investor presentation.



During today's call, we'll be making some forward-looking statements about the business and about the financial results of Sprinklr that involve many assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including our guidance for this second fiscal quarter and full fiscal year of