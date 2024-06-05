Jun 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Sprinklr Q1 full-year 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Scro, VP, Finance. Thank you, Eric. You may begin.
Eric Scro - Sprinklr Inc - Senior Vice President, Finance
Thank you, Alicia, and welcome, everyone, to Sprinklr's first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results call. Joining us today are Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr's Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Trac Pham, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release a short time ago, filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, and we've made available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with the supplementary investor presentation.
During today's call, we'll be making some forward-looking statements about the business and about the financial results of Sprinklr that involve many assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including our guidance for this second fiscal quarter and full fiscal year of
Q1 2025 Sprinklr Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 05, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...