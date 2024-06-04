On June 4, 2024, Sean Compton, President, Networks at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), executed a sale of 849 shares of the company at a price of $160 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

Over the past year, Sean Compton has sold a total of 5,793 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 50 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading at $160 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.198 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.45, which is lower than the industry median of 18.42.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $213.16, suggesting that Nexstar Media Group Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been significantly more insider sales than buys, potentially indicating caution from insiders about the stock's current valuation despite its modest undervaluation according to the GF Value.

