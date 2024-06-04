On June 4, 2024, Andrew Alford, President of Broadcasting at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), sold 755 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 11,218 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

Over the past year, Andrew Alford has sold a total of 2,482 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 50 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were trading at $160 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.198 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.45, which is lower than the industry median of 18.42.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75, based on a GF Value of $213.16. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow alongside the GF Value to gauge potential investment opportunities.

