On June 3, 2024, Roger Chen, Chief Operating Officer of GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company at a price of $138.84 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 196,632 shares of GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc is a company that provides domain name registration and web hosting services, among other technology products to small businesses. The company is known for its advertising on TV and in the media, making it one of the most recognizable names in web services.

Over the past year, Roger Chen has sold a total of 160,753 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys at GoDaddy Inc over the past year.

The shares of GoDaddy Inc were trading at $138.84 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $19.68 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 11.60, which is lower than both the industry median of 26.45 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of GoDaddy Inc is estimated at $98.61 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the recent activities and financial health of GoDaddy Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.