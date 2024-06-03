On June 3, 2024, Julie Hambleton, Director at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial), sold 4,648 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,095 shares of the company.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX, Financial) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company leverages its proprietary science platform to expand its drug development pipeline.

Over the past year, Julie Hambleton has sold a total of 9,466 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc were trading at $40.03 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.013 billion.

For further details on the company's valuation metrics such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can explore the provided links.

This sale follows a pattern observed in the insider trading activities at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, suggesting a continuing trend of insider sales over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.