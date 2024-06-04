Chief Operating Officer Adam Blitzer executed a sale of 18,647 shares of Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial) on June 4, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,939 shares in the company.

Datadog Inc is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, and business users in the cloud age. The company integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers' technology stack.

Over the past year, Adam Blitzer has sold a total of 93,083 shares of Datadog Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a total of 101 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Datadog Inc were trading at $109.27 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 345.25, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.45.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $134.54, indicating that Datadog Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might provide investors with insights into the insider's view of the stock's valuation and future performance.

