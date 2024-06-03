On June 3, 2024, John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $15.39 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,043,965 shares of the company.

Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) specializes in providing software solutions that help organizations manage Apple devices. The company's offerings include device management, application lifecycle management, personalized support, and security features tailored for Apple products.

Over the past year, John Strosahl has sold a total of 91,635 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) shows a total of 33 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) were trading at $15.39 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.966 billion. The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) is $27.16 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

