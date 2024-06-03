On June 3, 2024, Jason Wudi, Chief Innovation Officer of Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction was carried out at a stock price of $15.39 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 335,027 shares of Jamf Holding Corp.

Jamf Holding Corp specializes in software solutions that help organizations manage Apple devices. The company's offerings include device management for Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV, enhancing IT administration and end-user productivity.

Over the past year, Jason Wudi has sold a total of 90,529 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Jamf Holding Corp shows a pattern of sales, with 33 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the latest sale, shares of Jamf Holding Corp were trading at $15.39, giving the company a market cap of $1.966 billion. The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

The stock's current price of $15.39 compared to the GF Value of $27.16 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57, indicating that the stock might be undervalued. According to GuruFocus, this positions Jamf Holding Corp as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" investment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

