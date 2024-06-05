REV Group Inc (REVG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Performance Amid Market Challenges

Despite a strong backlog and improved margins in key segments, REV Group Inc (REVG) faces headwinds in the recreational vehicle market.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $617 million, a decrease of $64 million compared to the second quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $37.5 million, a decrease of $4.4 million compared to the second quarter last year.
  • Fire and Emergency Margins: Improved 320 basis points versus the prior quarter and 480 basis points versus the prior year.
  • Backlog: $4.3 billion, with a combined quarterly unit book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x and a revenue book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x.
  • Specialty Vehicles Segment Sales: $437.4 million, an increase of 2.9% compared to the prior year.
  • Specialty Vehicles Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $33.8 million, an increase of $13.5 million compared to the prior year.
  • Recreational Vehicle Segment Sales: $179.7 million, a decrease of $76.9 million or 30% year-over-year.
  • Recreational Vehicle Segment Adjusted EBITDA: $12.1 million, a decrease of $17 million or 58% year-over-year.
  • Trade Working Capital: $324 million, an increase of $5.5 million compared to the end of fiscal 2023.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $67.2 million within the quarter.
  • Net Debt: $181.8 million as of April 30, 2024.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $151 million to $165 million.
  • Full Year Adjusted Net Income Guidance: $76 million to $90 million.
  • Full Year Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance: $61 million to $72 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: June 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) reported a robust $4.3 billion backlog, indicating strong future demand.
  • The fire and emergency segment achieved a five-and-a-half-year high in adjusted EBITDA margin, with margins improving 320 basis points versus the prior quarter and 480 basis points versus the prior year.
  • The company successfully integrated the Spartan businesses, doubling production at the Spartan chassis plant since its acquisition in 2020.
  • The sale of Collins Bus provided $308 million in cash proceeds, which were returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
  • The company has taken significant cost actions to manage market dynamics, particularly in the recreational vehicle segment, which is expected to improve adjusted EBITDA margins by approximately 100 basis points in the second half of the year.

Negative Points

  • Consolidated net sales decreased by $64 million compared to the second quarter last year, primarily due to lower sales in the recreational vehicle segment and fewer sales of terminal trucks.
  • The recreational vehicle segment continues to face depressed industry demand, with new motorized wholesale unit shipments down 22% year over year.
  • Terminal truck sales were 59% lower than the previous year, contributing to a $150 million revenue headwind year-over-year.
  • The company divested its direct fire and ambulance sales and customer service operation in Florida, which may impact future sales in that region.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the recreational vehicle segment decreased by 58% year-over-year, primarily due to lower unit volume, inflationary pressures, and increased discounting.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In fire and emergency, how much was pricing up in the quarter, and how much higher is pricing on what you're booking today versus what you're delivering?
A: Total sales were up 33%, and units were up 18%. The delta is evenly split between price and favorable mix. Over the last few years, we've had combined pricing increases of 40% through mid-2023, with more normalized annual increases of 3% to 4% thereafter. We're in the third to fourth inning for fire and fifth to sixth inning for ambulance in working through these price increases.

Q: Looking at the midpoint of the outlook on EBITDA margins, it seems to imply weaker margins than normal seasonality in the back half. Are there any specific drivers for this?
A: For specialty vehicles, we expect third-quarter EBITDA margins to increase 50 to 100 basis points from the second quarter to the third quarter, and another 100 bps from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. Recreation EBITDA margins should be fairly consistent at 7% to 7.5% for the full year. Sequentially, margins are expected to be up.

Q: Can you give us some thoughts on the margin potential in the recreation segment for 2025 if orders have started out soft?
A: We are not providing 2025 guidance at this time. The market is still choppy, and we need to see what happens in the back half of the year before making any projections.

Q: How successful have you been with delivering the Spartan S-180 product in 180 days every time?
A: We have a dedicated line in one of our facilities for the Spartan S-180, and we are meeting those lead times.

Q: Are you past any major supply chain issues in fire and emergency, and how much faster can you make the run rate from here?
A: We are not far off from pre-COVID levels. Fire is still six to nine months behind ambulance in terms of throughput improvement. We expect continued momentum in fire in the back half of the year. The Ocala facility is expected to have record quarters of shipments in the third and fourth quarters.

Q: Can you clarify the moving pieces in your guidance, particularly regarding revenue?
A: Recreation is guided about $90 million to $100 million lower, and terminal trucks are down an additional $50 million. The midpoint of the guide is down $50 million. The offset is the second-quarter beat in specialty vehicles and a $70 million to $80 million increase in fire and emergency in the back half of the year.

Q: What is the throughput expected to be exiting fiscal '24 based on what you know today?
A: We expect fire to catch up to ambulance, which is at 70% to 80% efficiency. We are not fully back to 85% to 90% efficiency but expect to be more aligned exiting the year, with opportunities beyond that as we exit '24.

Q: Considering the challenges in Class A and towables, what are you doing on a go-forward basis to manage the cost structure in recreation?
A: We have taken significant cost reduction actions, including reducing direct labor, indirect costs, and SG&A. We have been proactive in managing costs to align with lower backlogs, which has helped us avoid losses and position us for margin improvement as volumes return.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.