Release Date: June 05, 2024

Positive Points

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR, Financial) reported a strong Q1 with annualized recurring revenue (ARR) reaching $1.056 billion, reflecting a 19% year-over-year growth.

The company saw significant customer expansion, with 53 customers increasing their ARR by more than $100,000 and 72 customers now having ARR over $1 million, up 50% from the previous year.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) introduced a new pricing and packaging model expected to be modestly accretive in the near term and meaningfully accretive in the longer term, providing broader access to features at a lower price per user.

The company continues to see meaningful adoption of its AI tools, with nearly half of enterprise customer plans using Smartsheet AI since its launch in February.

Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) reported a total gross margin of 84% and a subscription gross margin of 88%, showcasing strong operational efficiency.

Negative Points

The company experienced elevated churn rates in its smaller customer segments, which slightly increased the overall churn rate.

Despite the strong performance, the SMB segment showed consistent trends with no significant improvement, indicating potential challenges in this market segment.

The new pricing and packaging model, while promising, may introduce some near-term disruption as existing customers transition to the new model in 2025.

The company’s dollar-based net retention rate, inclusive of all customers, was 114%, indicating room for improvement in customer retention and expansion.

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, and the company has adopted a cautious approach in its revenue guidance, reflecting potential uncertainties in the market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about the different parts of the market that you primarily sell into for the rest of this year?

A: (Pete Godbole, CFO) Enterprise remains strong and consistent, while SMB performance followed a consistent trend from prior quarters.

Q: Does the new pricing model allow users to access everything you sell, or is it still à la carte?

A: (Mark Mader, CEO) The new model provides access to all features for licensed users, which should drive higher virality and more people creating work on our platform.

Q: How do we frame the impact of the new pricing model on financials?

A: (Pete Godbole, CFO) The previous guidance did not contemplate this pricing model change. The change in ARR guidance reflects the expected modest contribution from the new model this year.

Q: What gives you confidence that the new pricing model will be accretive?

A: (Mark Mader, CEO) Proof points come from customers who have already moved to the new model, showing favorable reactions and increased clarity in pricing.

Q: Are you starting to see bigger enterprises consolidating their work management tools?

A: (Mark Mader, CEO) Yes, there's a higher fluency in the category, with more sophisticated questions and analysis from customers, which plays to our strengths.

Q: Can you give an update on how net dollar retention rate (NDRR) played out in Q1 between enterprise and SMB?

A: (Pete Godbole, CFO) Enterprise NDRR stayed over 120%, while SMB dropped a couple of points but remained over 100%.

Q: How do you plan to minimize potential disruption from the new pricing and packaging changes?

A: (Mark Mader, CEO) We are thoughtful about timing, with new customers onboarding immediately and existing customers transitioning in 2025. Robust communication and close customer engagement will help mitigate disruption.

Q: Can you explain the delta between billings and ARR this quarter?

A: (Pete Godbole, CFO) Billings are impacted by prorated bookings and renewal dates, making ARR a better metric. The delta this quarter was due to bookings with proration effects.

Q: How did the linearity of bookings look in the quarter?

A: (Pete Godbole, CFO) We started slow in February but saw momentum build through the quarter, finishing strong in April.

Q: What are you hearing from customers at the EMEA Engage Conference?

A: (Mark Mader, CEO) High curiosity around modernization and AI, with strong interest and attendance from large caps, indicating a positive outlook for collaborative work management in Europe.

