Insider Sale: CFO Joseph Corso Sells Shares of nLight Inc (LASR)

Joseph Corso, Chief Financial Officer of nLight Inc (LASR, Financial), executed a sale of 10,013 shares of the company on June 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $12.39 per share, resulting in a total amount of $124,061.07. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 184,065 shares of nLight Inc.

nLight Inc is a company that specializes in the design and manufacture of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace, and defense applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,360 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, nLight Inc, with a market cap of $592.187 million, is currently trading at a price of $12.39. The stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18, based on a GF Value of $10.52.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in nLight Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions and broader market trends to better understand the stock's performance and intrinsic value estimations.

