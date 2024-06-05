Chief Technology Officer Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,479 shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) on June 5, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,077 shares of the company.

Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) specializes in the development and application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes, and decisions for improved business performance.

Over the past year, Mahalingam Srikanth has sold a total of 3,089 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Altair Engineering Inc shows a total of 112 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Altair Engineering Inc were trading at $89.01, giving the company a market cap of $7.405 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 743.17, significantly above both the industry median of 26.45 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $71.47, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.