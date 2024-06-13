WPP PLC's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of WPP PLC

WPP PLC (WPP, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.54 per share, payable on 2024-07-05, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into WPP PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does WPP PLC Do?

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, WPP is the world's largest ad holding company based on annual revenue. Its services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 70% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America, the UK, and Western Europe.

A Glimpse at WPP PLC's Dividend History

WPP PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1993. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down WPP PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, WPP PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.89% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.83%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, WPP PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 57.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -7.80% per year. And over the past decade, WPP PLC's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -3.10%.

Based on WPP PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of WPP PLC stock as of today is approximately 3.26%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, WPP PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.43.

WPP PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks WPP PLC's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. WPP PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and WPP PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. WPP PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 11.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 67.26% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, WPP PLC's earnings increased by approximately 16.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 56.53% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 3.30%, which outperforms approximately 46.94% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering WPP PLC's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, strong profitability, and positive growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to sustain its dividends in the foreseeable future. Investors seeking dividend stability and growth may find WPP PLC an attractive option. For further exploration of high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

