SecureWorks Corp (SCWX) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates, Taegis Platform Shows Strong Growth

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amid Strategic Transition

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $85.7 million, exceeded estimates of $84.20 million, reflecting the strategic wind-down of legacy business.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $36.1 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $31.0 million, or $0.36 per share, in the same period last year.
  • Taegis Revenue: $69.1 million, up from $62.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, representing a 10% year-over-year growth.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 67.5%, compared to 54.7% in the same period last year, indicating improved operational efficiencies.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $5.6 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, exceeding guidance.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $47.0 million at the end of the first quarter, with no borrowings on the credit facility.
Article's Main Image

On June 6, 2024, SecureWorks Corp (SCWX, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on May 3, 2024. SecureWorks Corp, a global leader in cybersecurity, focuses on protecting its customers through technology-driven solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS), managed solutions, and professional services.

Performance Overview

SecureWorks Corp reported total revenue of $85.7 million for the first quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $84.20 million. This figure, however, represents a decline from the $94.4 million reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the strategic wind-down of the company's legacy Other MSS business.

1798679037741264896.png

Despite the overall revenue decline, the company's Taegis™ platform showed robust growth. Taegis revenue for the quarter was $69.1 million, a 10% increase year-over-year, and its annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 7% to $287 million. The GAAP gross margin for Taegis also improved, reaching 71.9%, up from 68.2% in the previous year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

SecureWorks Corp's GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $57.8 million, compared to $51.6 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit also increased to $59.9 million from $56.6 million. The company's GAAP net loss widened to $36.1 million, or $0.41 per share, from $31.0 million, or $0.36 per share, in the previous year. This loss was significantly impacted by a $26.2 million valuation allowance due to tax deconsolidation from Dell Technologies Inc.

On a positive note, SecureWorks Corp reported a non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $17.1 million, or $0.20 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $5.6 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%, a significant improvement from the adjusted EBITDA loss of $20.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Key Metrics and Financial Statements

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Total Revenue $85.7 million $94.4 million
Taegis Revenue $69.1 million $62.6 million
GAAP Gross Profit $57.8 million $51.6 million
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $59.9 million $56.6 million
GAAP Net Loss $(36.1) million $(31.0) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $4.2 million $(17.1) million
Adjusted EBITDA $5.6 million $(20.1) million

Business and Operational Highlights

SecureWorks Corp launched several new product capabilities during the quarter, including Taegis Network Detection and Response (NDR), which leverages AI to uncover hidden threats. The company also expanded its Global MSSP Partner Program by adding Softbank Corp. and entered into an incident response partnership with Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

“This quarter, we launched new product capabilities targeting high-risk attack vectors and added two high-profile partners in Japan as we expand our Global Partner program,” said Wendy Thomas, CEO, SecureWorks.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, SecureWorks Corp expects revenue between $80 million and $82 million, adjusted EBITDA of $1 million to $3 million, and non-GAAP net earnings per share of $0.00 to $0.02. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company anticipates total revenue between $325 million and $335 million, non-GAAP net income of $4 million to $10 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $6 million to $12 million.

SecureWorks Corp's strategic focus on its Taegis platform and operational efficiencies driven by AI and cloud architecture are expected to continue driving growth and improving margins. Investors and stakeholders can access the full earnings report and additional details on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SecureWorks Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.