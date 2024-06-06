Ciena Corp (CIEN) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates, Adjusted EPS Surpasses Expectations

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $910.8 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $894.94 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $(16.8) million, or $(0.12) per diluted common share, compared to a net income of $57.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 42.7%, a slight decrease from 43.1% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $392.6 million from $384.9 million year-over-year, reflecting a 2.0% rise.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $57.0 million during the quarter.
  • Cash and Investments: Totaled $1.42 billion, with cash flow from operations amounting to $58.5 million.
Article's Main Image

On June 6, 2024, Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal second quarter ended April 27, 2024. The company, a leader in networking systems, services, and software, reported revenue of $910.8 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $894.94 million. However, the GAAP net loss per share was $(0.12), while the adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.27, significantly higher than the estimated $0.06.

1798679062814814208.png

Company Overview

Ciena Corp is a network and technology company that provides network hardware, software, and services supporting the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks. The company serves various industries, including communication service providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. Ciena operates through segments such as Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software, and Global Services, with a significant presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and India.

Performance and Challenges

For the fiscal second quarter of 2024, Ciena reported revenue of $910.8 million, a decrease from $1.13 billion in the same period last year. The GAAP net loss was $(16.8) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net income of $57.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the previous year. The adjusted (non-GAAP) net income was $39.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, down from $110.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Our fiscal second quarter performance underscores the strength in our business amid a challenging near-term environment as service providers continue to work through existing inventory," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. “With continued robust growth in bandwidth demand, we remain focused on extending our leadership in optical as a foundation for expanding our addressable market.”

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Ciena's financial achievements highlight its resilience. The company repurchased approximately 1.1 million shares of common stock for an aggregate price of $57.0 million during the quarter. Additionally, Ciena's cash and investments totaled $1.42 billion, and cash flow from operations amounted to $58.5 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 FY 2024 Q2 FY 2023 Change
Revenue $910.8 million $1,132.7 million (19.6)%
Gross Margin 42.7% 43.1% (0.4)%
Operating Expense $392.6 million $384.9 million 2.0%
Operating Margin (0.4)% 9.1% (9.5)%

Segment Revenue

Segment Q2 FY 2024 Q2 FY 2023
Networking Platforms $676.3 million $914.9 million
Platform Software and Services $85.4 million $69.4 million
Blue Planet Automation Software and Services $14.4 million $20.6 million
Global Services $134.7 million $127.8 million

Geographic Revenue

Region Q2 FY 2024 Q2 FY 2023
Americas $662.9 million $794.4 million
Europe, Middle East, and Africa $155.8 million $173.4 million
Asia Pacific $92.1 million $164.9 million

Analysis

Ciena Corp's performance in Q2 2024 reflects the ongoing challenges in the market, particularly with service providers managing existing inventory. Despite a decline in revenue and net income compared to the previous year, the company's ability to exceed revenue and adjusted EPS estimates demonstrates its resilience and strategic focus. The robust growth in bandwidth demand and the company's leadership in optical technology position Ciena well for future opportunities.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ciena Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.