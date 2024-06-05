Q1 2024 Lands End Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Lands' End first-quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Chief Financial Officer, Bernie McCracken. Please go ahead.



Bernie McCracken - Lands'End - Inc - CFO



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Lands' End earnings call for a discussion of our first-quarter 2024 results, which we released this morning and can be found on our website, landsend.com. I'm Bernie McCracken, Lands' End's Chief Financial Officer, and I'm pleased to join you today with Andrew McLean, our Chief Executive Officer. After their prepared remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session.



Please also note that the information we're about to discuss includes forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed on this call. Factors that could contribute