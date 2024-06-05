Q4 2024 Stingray Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 05, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Lloyd Feldman - Stingray Group Inc - Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Stingray's financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Today, Eric Boyko, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; as well as Jean-Pierre Trahan, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting Stingray's operational and financial highlights. Our press release reporting Stingray's fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2024 was issued yesterday after the market close. Our press release, MD&A, and financial statements for the quarter are available on our investor website at www.stingray.com and on SEDAR.



I will now