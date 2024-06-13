AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Q1 FY 2025 Earnings: EPS Surges 36% Despite 7% Revenue Decline

Revenue Decline Amid Supply Chain Challenges and Order Delays

Summary
  • Revenue: $32.96 million, down 7% year-over-year from $35.42 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 36.3%, up 130 basis points from 35.0% in the prior year.
  • Net Income: $1.18 million, a 39% increase from $848,000 in the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.15 per diluted share, up 36% from $0.11 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $2.47 million, a decrease of 19% from $3.05 million year-over-year.
  • Product Identification Segment: Revenue of $23.2 million, down from $25.1 million, with an operating profit margin increase to 12.9% from 10.0%.
  • Test & Measurement Segment: Revenue of $9.8 million, down from $10.3 million, with an operating profit margin of 17.6% compared to 20.1%.
Article's Main Image

AstroNova Inc (ALOT, Financial) released its 8-K filing on June 6, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fiscal 2025 first quarter ended April 27, 2024. The company, a global leader in data visualization technologies, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers and data acquisition systems under the QuickLabel, TrojanLabel, and GetLabels brand names. AstroNova operates in two segments: Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M), with the majority of its revenue generated from the PI segment.

1798694107762290688.png

Performance and Challenges

AstroNova Inc (ALOT, Financial) reported a 7% year-over-year decline in revenue, totaling $32.96 million for Q1 FY 2025 compared to $35.42 million in Q1 FY 2024. The company faced significant challenges due to supplier shortages and an order push-out by a major customer. These issues particularly impacted the Test & Measurement segment, where shipments of legacy aerospace printers were delayed. The company expects to resolve these supply chain issues by the third quarter of this fiscal year.

“Our first-quarter results were hampered by supplier shortages and an order push-out by one customer, both of which we expect to be remedied this fiscal year,” said Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer of AstroNova.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, AstroNova Inc (ALOT, Financial) achieved a gross profit margin of 36.3%, up from 35.0% in the same period last year. The Product Identification segment saw a 290 basis point increase in operating profit margin, reflecting efficiencies gained from a strategic realignment in mid-2023. The company also reported a 39% increase in net income, reaching $1.18 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $0.85 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2024.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 FY 2025 Q1 FY 2024 YoY Change
Revenue $32.96 million $35.42 million (7%)
Gross Profit $11.97 million $12.39 million (3%)
Gross Margin 36.3% 35.0% 130 bps
Operating Income $1.35 million $1.46 million (8%)
Net Income $1.18 million $0.85 million 39%
Adjusted EBITDA $2.47 million $3.05 million (19%)

Segment Performance

The Product Identification segment reported revenue of $23.2 million, down from $25.1 million in Q1 FY 2024. However, the segment's operating profit increased to $3.0 million, or 12.9% of segment revenue, compared to $2.5 million, or 10.0% of segment revenue, in the previous year. The Test & Measurement segment saw a revenue decline to $9.8 million from $10.3 million, with an operating profit of $1.7 million, or 17.6% of segment revenue, down from $2.1 million, or 20.1% of segment revenue, in Q1 FY 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

AstroNova Inc (ALOT, Financial) is optimistic about its future prospects, particularly with the recent acquisition of Portugal-based MTEX NS, which has strengthened its position in the color digital printing market. The company expects to meet its fiscal full-year 2025 expectations for organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 13% to 14%. The resolution of supply chain issues and the transition to newer, more advanced ToughWriter-branded printers are expected to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AstroNova Inc for further details.

