The Toro Co (TTC) Q2 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates Despite Revenue Challenges

Record Net Sales Driven by Residential Segment Growth

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $1.35 billion, up 1% year-over-year, met estimates of $1.34 billion.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.38, down from $1.59 in the same period last year.
  • Net Earnings: $144.8 million, a 14% decrease from $167.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Residential Segment Sales: $335.6 million, up 26.3% year-over-year, driven by higher shipments to the mass channel.
  • Professional Segment Sales: $1.01 billion, down 5.9% year-over-year, primarily due to lower shipments of zero-turn mowers.
  • Gross Margin: 33.6%, down from 35.8% in the same period last year, impacted by product mix and higher material costs.
  • SG&A Expense: 19.7% of net sales, slightly up from 19.5% in the prior-year period.
Article's Main Image

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) released its 8-K filing on June 6, 2024, reporting its fiscal second-quarter results. The company, known for manufacturing turf maintenance and landscaping equipment, achieved record net sales driven by exceptional growth in its residential segment and underground construction.

Company Overview

The Toro Co manufactures a wide range of turf maintenance and landscaping equipment, including reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers, primarily to professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. The company operates through two main segments: Professional and Residential, with the Professional segment generating a substantial part of its revenue. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products, with its key revenue-generating market being the United States.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, The Toro Co reported net sales of $1.35 billion, a slight increase from $1.34 billion in the same period of fiscal 2023. The reported diluted EPS was $1.38, compared to $1.59 in the same period last year, while the adjusted diluted EPS was $1.40, down from $1.58. Despite the decline in EPS, the company managed to beat the analyst estimate of $1.29 per share.

Challenges included higher material and manufacturing costs, which impacted the gross margin, reducing it to 33.6% from 35.8% in the prior year. Additionally, the Professional segment saw a decrease in net sales due to lower shipments of zero-turn mowers, although this was partially offset by higher shipments of underground and specialty construction equipment and golf and grounds products.

1798699142575452160.png

Financial Achievements

The Toro Co's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly the record net sales driven by the residential segment. The residential segment's net sales increased by 26.3% to $335.6 million, primarily due to higher shipments to the mass channel. This growth is significant as it highlights the company's ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and new product introductions.

In the Professional segment, net sales were $1,005.6 million, down 5.9% from the previous year. However, the segment's earnings were $190.7 million, down 16.2%, reflecting the impact of lower net sales volume and higher costs. The company's efforts to reduce dealer field inventories of lawn care equipment also contributed to the overall performance.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric FY24 Q2 FY23 Q2 % Change
Net Sales $1,349.0 million $1,339.3 million 1%
Net Earnings $144.8 million $167.5 million (14)%
Diluted EPS $1.38 $1.59 (13)%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.40 $1.58 (11)%

Analysis and Outlook

The Toro Co's performance in the second quarter reflects its strategic focus on growth in the residential segment and managing dealer inventories. The company's ability to introduce innovative products and capitalize on favorable market conditions has been crucial. However, challenges such as higher material and manufacturing costs and lower shipments in the Professional segment need to be addressed to sustain growth.

Looking ahead, The Toro Co reaffirms its full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, expecting low single-digit total company net sales growth and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $4.25 to $4.35. The company's strong business fundamentals, leadership in attractive end markets, and deep relationships provide confidence in its ability to deliver growth in fiscal 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Toro Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.