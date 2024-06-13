Why GDS Holdings Ltd's Stock Skyrocketed 49% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 15.64% gain over the past week and an impressive 48.65% increase over the last three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a stock price of $9.20. Despite this positive trend, the GF Value, which stands at $22.41, suggests a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice before making an investment. This valuation marks a significant drop from the past GF Value of $33.41 three months ago, maintaining the same cautionary valuation status.

Company Overview

GDS Holdings Ltd, established in 2001, transitioned from IT services to focusing on data center operations. The company develops and operates state-of-the-art data centers primarily in China, catering to large-scale cloud service providers under long-term contracts. With a strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, GDS has been aggressively raising capital to support its growth initiatives. The company's data centers are strategically located in major Tier 1 cities across China, enhancing its service delivery. GDS went public on the Nasdaq in 2016 and completed a secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020. 1798719269865943040.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its growth, GDS Holdings' profitability metrics present a mixed picture. The company's Operating Margin stands at 6.93%, which is commendable as it outperforms 61.51% of its peers in the industry. However, its ROE is at a concerning -19.49%, and its ROA is also negative at -5.42%. The ROIC of 0.98% suggests modest efficiency in using capital. These figures reflect a Profitability Rank of 4/10, indicating potential areas for improvement in financial health. 1798719289331707904.png

Growth Trajectory

GDS Holdings exhibits strong growth metrics, underscored by a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per Share are 10.70% and 18.70% respectively, indicating robust sales expansion. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Est) of 13.39% further highlights its potential for sustained growth. However, its EPS growth rates are negative over the past three and five years, which could be a concern for potential investors. 1798719306402525184.png

Investor Holdings

Notable investors in GDS Holdings include Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), holding 2,600,000 shares, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 435,468 shares, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 133,500 shares. These holdings reflect a mix of confidence and cautious optimism among seasoned investors.

Competitive Landscape

GDS Holdings operates in a competitive environment with key players like NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial), Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial), and N-able Inc (NABL, Financial), which have market caps of $1.9 billion, $2.61 billion, and $2.59 billion respectively. These companies are closely matched in terms of market capitalization, highlighting the competitive intensity in the software and data center market.

Conclusion

While GDS Holdings Ltd shows significant growth potential and robust market performance, the current GF Valuation suggests that investors should exercise caution. The company's strategic focus on expanding data center operations in key markets positions it well for future growth, although profitability and return metrics suggest areas for improvement. Investors are advised to consider these factors carefully when evaluating the potential for long-term investment in GDS Holdings.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.