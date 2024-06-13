What's Driving Verint Systems Inc's Surprising 17% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's stock price has surged by an impressive 22.27%, and over the last three months, it has gained 17.48%. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $2.26 billion with a stock price of $36.61. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of VRNT is $39.04, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at present, compared to a past GF Value of $48.9 when it was considered significantly undervalued.

Overview of Verint Systems Inc

Verint Systems Inc specializes in providing solutions for Boundless Customer Engagement, primarily catering to clients in the United States. The company's innovative solutions help brands bridge the gap between customer expectations and the experiences they deliver, thereby fostering enhanced customer engagement. This strategic focus has positioned Verint as a key player in its sector, driving both growth and profitability.

1798735630117793792.png

Assessing Profitability

Verint Systems Inc holds a Profitability Rank of 6/10. The company's Operating Margin is 9.16%, which is better than 63.79% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at 4.03% and 2.30% respectively, positioning it favorably among competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.93%, reflecting efficient capital utilization. Over the past decade, Verint has maintained profitability for seven years, outperforming 60.08% of companies in its industry.

1798735648946024448.png

Growth Trajectory

The Growth Rank of Verint Systems Inc is 6/10. The company has demonstrated a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 3.60%, surpassing 35.94% of its industry counterparts. However, its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a decline of -3.10%. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 6.80%, and the EPS Growth Rate is projected at 9.95%, indicating potential for future earnings expansion.

1798735666599849984.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors in Verint Systems Inc are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), holding 948,674 shares, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 189,210 shares, and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), which owns 34,279 shares. These holdings reflect confidence in the company's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Verint Systems Inc operates in a competitive landscape with key players like EverCommerce Inc (EVCM, Financial) with a market cap of $1.79 billion, SolarWinds Corp (SWI, Financial) at $1.97 billion, and ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD, Financial) valued at $2.09 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Verint's unique value proposition in customer engagement solutions provides it with a competitive edge.

Conclusion

The recent surge in Verint Systems Inc's stock price aligns well with its growth and profitability metrics. The company's strategic focus on enhancing customer engagement through innovative solutions has fostered both financial growth and market competitiveness. With a fair valuation and positive future growth estimates, Verint stands as a robust contender in the software industry, poised for continued success.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.