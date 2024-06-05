On June 5, 2024, Daniel Goldberger, CEO of electroCore Inc (ECOR, Financial), purchased 38,505 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 249,565 shares of electroCore Inc.

electroCore Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company with a focus on non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially targeting the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. This recent purchase by the CEO is part of a broader trend of insider buying at the company. Over the past year, there have been four insider buys and no insider sells.

Shares of electroCore Inc were priced at $6.43 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $40.24 million.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of electroCore Inc's stock is estimated at $10.88, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

Overall, the insider's recent purchase could signal a positive outlook on the company's future performance, aligning with the undervalued state of the stock as suggested by the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.