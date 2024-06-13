Smartsheet Shines Amid Mixed Enterprise Software Demand: Strong Q1 Results and Upbeat Guidance

For enterprise software companies, demand has been mixed. Some firms face slowing spending, while others continue to thrive despite macroeconomic challenges. Smartsheet (SMAR, Financial) is among the latter, as evidenced by its strong Q1 results and optimistic guidance for Q2 and FY25. The company also announced a new $150 million share repurchase program.

  • Mixed signals preceded SMAR's earnings report:
    • Large software companies like Salesforce (CRM, Financial), Workday (WDAY, Financial), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW, Financial) issued soft guidance recently, citing cautious spending and deal scrutiny.
    • In contrast, SMAR's competitors Monday.com (MNDY, Financial) and Asana (ASAN, Financial) posted solid earnings in mid and late May.
    • Investors remained cautious, with SMAR shares down about 10% since late May, before today's surge.
  • SMAR's previous earnings in March were disappointing due to lower revenue guidance for Q1 and FY25. CFO Pete Godbole noted tighter domestic spending, especially in the SMB segment.
  • In Q1, the SMB segment remained soft, but strength in large accounts offset this. The $1 million+ ARR group grew by 50% year-over-year to 72 customers. Total ARR increased by 19% to $1.056 billion, with a dollar-based net retention rate of 114%.
  • SMAR announced a new pricing and packaging model starting June 24. This model offers more licensed users at a lower price per user for business and enterprise plans. The company expects this shift to be modestly accretive in the near term and more significantly accretive long term.
  • SMAR's AI capabilities are also driving growth. Nearly half of its enterprise customers have adopted Smartsheet AI since its launch in February, using it to generate business logic and content with simple language prompts.

Overall, SMAR's strong earnings report and positive outlook indicate that it is emerging as a leader in the enterprise software space amid a challenging IT spending environment.

