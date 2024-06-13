Ciena Rises After Solid Q2 EPS Beat Despite Lowered Guidance

Ciena (CIEN +2%) is seeing gains today after reporting a solid Q2 EPS beat. Revenue fell 19.6% year-over-year to $910.8 million, but it surpassed analyst expectations. However, Q3 revenue guidance of $880-960 million fell short of forecasts, and the company also lowered its full-year guidance.

Ciena's customer base consists mainly of cloud companies and service providers. Supply chain constraints previously led to longer lead times, but as these improved faster than expected, customers had to manage large inventories. Cloud customers have adjusted, but service providers are still working through their stock.

During the earnings call, Ciena noted that the service provider environment is improving. Inventory levels are declining, and there is increased engagement and RFP activity, leading to several new wins and a growing pipeline.

Despite improvements, Ciena is cautious about macroeconomic concerns, particularly internationally. However, the company believes these issues are temporary and is seeing encouraging signs of recovery, including rising order volumes.

On a broader scale, Ciena highlights that bandwidth demand remains strong due to increasing cloud adoption and AI use cases, which are accelerating global data generation. Consequently, network traffic is rising, and AI and machine learning traffic will pressure all parts of the network.

Overall, investors are pleased that Ciena's Q2 results exceeded expectations. While Q3 guidance was disappointing, it was better than anticipated given the cautious outlook from the previous call. Importantly, the service provider market seems to be improving as inventory levels decrease.