On June 3, 2024, Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 85,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,715,667 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) is a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. The company's solutions are designed to empower teachers and drive student growth through innovative educational technology and platforms.

Over the past year, Hardeep Gulati has sold a total of 697,977 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 70 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $21.35 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.72 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider activity may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects or for other strategic reasons.

